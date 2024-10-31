Akwa Ibom State Governor Pastor Umo Eno has urged Nigerians to endure the hardships caused by the current economic reforms implemented by President Bola Tinubu’s led federal government, assuring that the reforms will soon bear fruits.

The Akwa Ibom State governor, who was elected under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), an opposition party to the ruling party, said this in Lagos yesterday at the ground-breaking event of the 18-storey Ibom Towers at Victoria Island, Lagos. He said the building would be completed in the next 24 months.

Governor Eno, who said he has been a follower of Tinubu’s leadership, noted that his reforms in Lagos State grew the state economy and made it the best-performing state in Africa.

He said, “We remain hopeful that the reforms our president is introducing to grow our country, painful as they may appear today, will bear fruits soon as he repositions Nigeria, just as he did with Lagos State, the largest economy in Africa. So, I urge people to follow patiently while we walk this path because I see a great light at the end of this tunnel.”

Governor Eno said his state decided to invest in Lagos State real estate to grow its economy and increase its revenue base with the blue-chip market. So today, in our determined effort to develop more means of income and deepen our investment portfolio, we are here to perform a groundbreaking ceremony of this 18-story Ibom Towers.”

Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-olu noted in his remark that Akwa Ibom State’s decision to embark on the ambitious venture in Lagos is a testament to the dynamism of the great city as a commercial hub.

“This groundbreaking affirms our commitment to welcoming and fostering projects that strengthen economic ties and create new opportunities across our regions.

“As Ibom Towers rises, it will serve as a beacon of the fruitful alliance between Lagos and Akwa Ibom, creating a unique space that encourages business, investment, and vibrant community life. Projects like this embody our collective vision for Nigeria’s growth, driven by creativity, collaboration, and a commitment to excellence.” Sanwo-Olu said

In his remarks, former governor Obong Victor Attah said he knew the groundbreaking event was due yesterday. He added that he had wanted to embark on the project when he was governor, but he could not execute it because he needed to get the support of the relevant stakeholders.

He told Governor Eno that he should consider himself lucky because members of the state’s House of Assembly cooperate with him to develop the state.