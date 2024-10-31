The National Universities Commission (NUC) and the Commonwealth of Learning (COL), Canada, have collaborated in a bid to tackle the challenges of graduate employability and entrepreneurial skills development in Nigeria.

Acting Executive Secretary, NUC, Mr. Chris Maiyaki while speaking at a three-day Stakeholders Capacity Workshop in Abuja, lamented the high rate of graduate unemployment in the country and called on stakeholders to find solutions to these issues.

Maiyaki explained that the workshop focused on developing and implementing a national framework and strategies to enhance graduate employability in Nigeria’s higher education sector.

He acknowledged the skills gap and mismatch in the country and expressed hope that a multi-stakeholder approach would create a more effective employability ecosystem.

Maiyaki noted that in 2005, the NUC conducted a needs assessment survey across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones to measure the extent of the skills gap.

According to him, a committee, led by Prof. Peter Okebukola, was later formed to align NUC’s strategies with its strategic plan.

“The committee identified several challenges, including the issue of graduate employability, poor graduate quality, and deficiencies in skills development and entrepreneurship education.

“In response, the NUC established a Skills Development and Advisory Committee in 2018 to tackle these challenges, drawing on subject matter experts, professionals, and regulatory bodies from both the public and private sectors.

“The commission has since developed the Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS) to address employability and entrepreneurial skills.

“Universities now have the flexibility to design 30 per cent of their curriculum to reflect their unique environments,” he said.

Also speaking, Higher Education Adviser at COL, Prof. Jane-Frances Agbu, stated that the increasing complexities in the world of work, particularly the issue of skill mismatches.

She noted that the world is evolving, adding that companies need employees who can adapt to evolving challenges.