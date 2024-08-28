The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has commissioned Ultra-Modern MSME Clinics Fashion & ICT Hubs in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, saying it is just the beginning of more incredible things to come under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

He expressed confidence that the hub will match global standards, potentially creating roughly 48,000 jobs annually in the state.

The Vice President spoke on Tuesday when he commissioned the MSME Clinic Fashion & ICT Hub in Makurdi, the state capital.

The VP, Deputy Chief of Staff represented the President (Office of the Vice President), Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, noted in a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, that the speed at which the hub was built after the MSMEs Clinic was launched in the state earlier this year is a clear indication that the promises made by the Tinubu administration to entrepreneurs are not mere rhetoric.

He stated: “Today, as we commission this dual-purpose MSME Clinic, we witness two critical truths. First, it proves that our promises to entrepreneurs are not mere rhetoric.

“Secondly, it affirms that the most durable interventions we can achieve as a government are born from strong intergovernmental partnerships. We are delighted to witness the fruition of these projects, and I am honoured to be part of this milestone.”

Senator Shettima explained that the Benue Fashion & ICT Hub and other hubs, as well as shared facilities established across Nigeria, are the federal government’s intervention in fostering a conducive business and regulatory environment for MSMEs in the country to thrive.

According to him, the Benue MSME Hub is one of the largest ever commissioned by the federal government.

He said, “With over 200 pieces of cutting-edge equipment to support fashion manufacturing and more than 100 ICT devices in the cluster, this hub can ramp production, provide ICT training, and achieve economies of scale.

“It is equipped to produce a wide range of fashion items, including military uniforms, school uniforms, and corporate wear, both for Benue State and beyond.

“Beyond providing this cluster, the hub will also house a one-stop shop where MSMEs can engage directly with Federal Government agencies to resolve their regulatory issues”.

The one-stop shop, he further explained, will ensure that businesses requiring support or services from agencies such as NAFDAC, BOA, CAC, ITF, SON, NEPC, SMEDAN, and others can be attended to under one roof.

VP Shettima expressed the federal government’s readiness to partner with state governments and resolve to continue creating opportunities that meet the country’s demands, saying interventions such as the MSMEs Clinic fashion and ICT hubs represent.

Noting that MSMEs are the lifeline of communities across the nation, he said they are the bedrock of stability at a critical phase of the nation’s economic transition in times like this. He said it would be “impossible to grow the Nigerian economy if the growth and success of MSMEs do not remain a top priority.”

The Vice President acknowledged the numerous challenges preventing the growth and prosperity of MSMEs in Nigeria, pointing out that the Tinubu administration was already providing interventions to address them.

He, however, said, “With a solid resolve to tackle these challenges, the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration has provided interventions like the Benue Fashion Hub and other hubs established across the nation.

“These hubs support MSME clusters across various industries, including fashion and textiles, leather, ICT, agriculture, and cold room facilities. We look forward to establishing additional clusters for mechanic cities, printing, barber shops, shoemaking, and wellness later this year”.

The VP commended what he described as the visionary leadership of Benue State Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia and his dedicated team, who, according to him, have worked tirelessly with the team from the Presidency, led by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation and MSMEs Temitola Adekunle-Johnson, and other partners, to ensure swift delivery of the MSME facility hub in the country for fashion and ICT.

In his remarks, the state governor, Rev. Fr Alia, thanked the federal government and Vice President Shettima for fulfilling the promise to establish a fashion and MSME hub in the state.

He said, “The project represents more than just an infrastructure; it is an embodiment of our collective vision for a prosperous, creative and empowered Benue State,”

While appreciating VP Shettima, the Governor said he was deeply honoured to welcome him to Bene State for the second time in less than a year. He noted that the VP’s commitment to the country’s growth is evident in his support for initiatives that uplift communities and empower citizens.

He continued: “Your visit to Benue State, for the second time in less than six months, is a testament to the partnership between Benue State and the federal government, and we sincerely appreciate it.

On his part, the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr. Joseph Utsev thanked President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for their love for Nigerians and for fulfilling their campaign promises, which they said would make life meaningful. He added that this is shown in the project being commissioned in Benue State.

Earlier, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs Doris Nkiruka Uzoka-Anite, thanked the Vice President for his contributions to the development of MSMEs in the country, saying the event underscores the VP and his team’s commitment to the industrialisation of communities in Nigeria.

Also, in his remarks, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on MSMEs, Mr. Adekunle-Johnson, said it was in January this year that the idea for a fashion hub was envisioned when the Vice President launched the MSME Clinic in Benue State.