Advertisement

A Lagos State House of Assembly member, Hon. GbolahanYishawu, has outlined the progress being recorded under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, describing it as a “deliberate direction” towards economic stability and development.

During the commemorative session for Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary celebration, Yishawu recalled Nigeria’s journey from independence in 1960 under Prime Minister Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa and Governor-General DrNnamdi Azikiwe, to becoming a Republic in 1963.

Advertisement

He stressed that, though the country may have faced challenges, the present administration is charting a new course.

“At 65, our task is to convert renewed hope into household gains,” Yishawu said and highlighted practical benefits already being felt, including stabilising the Naira, declining inflation, and increased crude oil production.

‘’Other notable achievements under the Renewed Hope Agenda, he explained, are: Creation of five new regional development commissions – North-West, South-East, North-Central, South-West, and South-South Development Commissions – to bring governance closer to the people, support for MSMEs and artisans.

The National Student Loan Fund (Nelfund) has over 580,000 beneficiaries and disbursed more than ₦107 billion. Expansion of CNG-powered mass transit to reduce commuting costs.

Ongoing tax reforms and establishing the Nigerian Revenue Service (NRS) to curb leakages. The Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation was designed to widen citizens’ access to responsible credit,’’ he said.

Yishawu emphasised that Lagos State complements federal reforms with people-centred laws, prudent budgeting, and robust oversight.

He cited recent state legislation to ensure affordable transportation, safer communities, cleaner environments on land and water, and a reliable power supply.

He urged Nigerians to remain steadfast: “Let us stand firm and stay invested in Nigeria.”

“Happy 65th Independence Day anniversary to us all. God bless Lagos State. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he concluded.