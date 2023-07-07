Tinubu’s Tax Changes ‘ll Create More Conducive Business Environment – Okumagba

A former Commissioner of Finance in Delta State, Olorogun Bernard Okumagba, has extolled President Bola Tinubu for, yet again, taking the bold initiative to fast-track the re-boot of the nation’s economy for the benefit of all Nigerians by reducing the tax burden on Nigerians and businesses effected through the signing of four Executive Orders deferring and suspending the commencement of certain taxes paid by individuals and companies in the country.

The Executive Orders are the Finance Act (Effective Date Variation) Order 2023, which deferred the commencement date of the changes contained in the Act from May 23, 2023 to September 1, 2023 to ensure adherence to the 90 days minimum advance notice for tax changes as contained in the 2017 National Tax Policy. The second order is the Customs, Excise Tariff (Variation) Amendment Order 2023, which shifted the commencement date of the tax changes from March 27, 2023 to August 1, 2023, also in line with the National Tax Policy, while the Third Order suspends the five per cent Excise Tax on telecommunication services as well as Excise Duties escalation on locally manufactured products.

The fourth Order suspends the newly introduced Green Tax by way of Excise Tax on Single Use Plastics, including plastic containers and bottles. It also includes the suspension of Import Tax Adjustment levy on certain vehicles

In a statement welcoming the bold step taken by the Tinubu administration to entrench a robust, transformative reform in fiscal policy, and effective taxation system for the smooth functioning of the economy, the prominent APC leader in Delta State lauded the immediate establishment of the Committee on Tax Reforms headed by Taiwo Oyedele to not only advise the government on necessary tax reforms, but also drive its implementation. This, he noted, will ensure the achievement of the desired tax law reforms, harmonization of taxes and revenue administration, all of which will boost investor confidence.