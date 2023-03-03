Against the backdrop of the announcement of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president-elect of Nigeria, GovernorAdemola Adeleke of Osun State has warned against statements that could ignite violence in the state.

The governor who addressed stakeholders and leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at his residence yesterday called on the residents of the state to remain peaceful and avoid political violence in the countdown to March 11 state election.

While commending the people for the massive support for the PDP in last Saturday’s election, Adeleke admonished political parties “to continue to maintain the peace as democracy is about making choices at the polling stations”

He specifically warned against incitement, political violence and any other conduct that may breach the peace the state currently enjoys, stressing that “We need peace all the time.”

In reference to the election, Adeleke said, “There is no winner, no vanquish” and called on the voters “to prepare again to exercise their fundamental human rights on March 11.

“The outcome of last Saturday’s election is a manifestation of what democracy is all about. Democracy is like a sporting game, you win some, you lose some. But we must at all times keep alive the spirit of sportsmanship.

“Our good people of Osun and Nigeria have voted. They have made their choices, leaders have emerged. We all now have a duty to sit down and serve the best interest of the voting public. This is no time for regret, recriminations, or blame games. We must sit-up and get to work as elected representatives of our people and as responsible members of the political class.”

“As a winner or a loser, what democracy demands of you is commitment to the rule of the game. So, in the countdown to March 11, I call on Osun people to again get their PVCs ready, mobilize and exercise their civic responsibility. Let us avoid violence. Let us maintain peace. Our dear state is marked for good governance “, he said.