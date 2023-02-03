Wife of the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress ( APC), Senator Oluremi Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday held a town hall meeting with women groups and associations in Kebbi State and promised to encourage children particularly girls to go to school.

She also promised to put more emphasis on advocacy to implement the laws and work to see perpetrators of child abuse face the full wrath of the law.

She commended the efforts of the wife of Kebbi State governor, Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu in organising the meeting.

In her speech, coordinator of the APC Northwest Presidential Campaign Women Wing, Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu disclosed that over 1000 women were mobilised for the meeting and were drawn from across the 21 local government areas of the state.

Those in attendance at the meeting include; wife of vice presidential candidate, Nana Kashim Shettima, wife of the speaker House of Representatives, Mrs Salamatu Gbajabiamilla, first lady of Imo State, Barrister Chioma Uzodimma and the wife of the Sokoto State APC governorship candidate.