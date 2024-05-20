The Toastmasters (TM) International Club, a non-profit organisation, has announced that it is holding its District 94 conference in Abuja this week.

In a statement signed by distinguished toastmaster, Ime Enang, the event, with the theme “Building Bridges with Words” will take place at the ECOWAS Secretariat in Abuja.

“This year’s conference promises to be an unforgettable experience and you can expect influential thought leaders, insightful discussions, and collaboration opportunities. The District 94 Toastmasters Conference is an annual event that brings together Toastmasters members from across West and Central Africa. The event features inspiring keynote speakers, engaging workshops and speech contests, city tours, and a gala night,” the statement reads.

Also, according to the statement, “Through Toastmasters, participants develop skills and confidence to communicate effectively in a rapidly changing world. “They learn to navigate cultural and linguistic barriers, to empathize with others, and to build relationships that transcend borders and boundaries. In short, they become adept at building bridges with words, and in doing so, they help create a more connected and compassionate world. Toastmasters International is a shining example of the power of words to build bridges between people and communities. By providing a platform for individuals to learn and practice effective communication, Toastmasters empowers its members to become bridge-builders, fostering global understanding and connection.’’