With just a few hours to the kick-off of the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, former world champion and women’s 100m hurdles record holder, Tobi Amusan, has expressed her disappointment regarding Nigeria’s kit for the championship.

Amusan has voiced her concerns over what she perceives as unprofessionalism and a lack of coordination within the Nigerian athletics federation, calling for improvements to ensure that athletes are adequately represented on the global stage.

This critical feedback highlights ongoing issues within the federation and raises questions about the preparation and support provided to athletes competing at such a high level.

Amusan’s frustration reflects the broader challenges faced by many athletes in securing proper equipment and support in the lead-up to major international competitions.