By SAMUEL ABULUDE, Lagos |

Tobi Bakre and Hilda Baci will host the maiden edition of MTN Y’ello Star, as announced by the company today. The launch of the reality music project, MTN Y’ello Star, is poised to build capacity among Nigeria’s musical youth talent and position them for success on the international scene.

Speaking on the choice of the hosts for the music reality project, Richard Iweanoge, General Manager, Brands & Communications, MTN Nigeria, said, “Tobi and Hilda embody the essence of the project – youthful, focused and passionate about entertainment and music. Our goal is to provide a platform to display the talent of the Nigerian youth and empower them to excel in the music industry.”

Tobi Bakre, who has established himself as an all-round media personality, expressed his delight to host the debut edition of MTN Y’ello star. “It promises to be an exciting adventure and I cannot wait to engage the contestants as they thrill Nigerians.”

Also commenting, witty TV star, Hilda Baci, who has enjoyed a rise to fame following her successful hosting of “Dine with Me,” a culinary show said, “I’m a huge fan of music reality TV shows and hosting one feels surreal. I am excited to meet the contestants and judges of MTN Y’ello Star. The audience is billed for a fascinating experience.”

Henley Business School will also take part in Y’ello Star, the latest music reality project by MTN Nigeria, with Afrinolly as Technical Partner. Members of the Henley Business community will provide entrepreneurial training and coaching to contestants on the debut season of MTN Y’ello Star, a capacity-building initiative by MTN Nigeria to discover, nurture, and launch music talents in young Nigerians.

The partnerships with leading global institutions such as Henley Business School, UK and Berklee College of Music, USA will ensure adequate training in music, creative entrepreneurship and business incubation for contestants.

MTN Nigeria through diverse initiatives has continually reinforced its commitment to the growth of the Nigerian entertainment industry.