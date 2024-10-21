Advertisement

Frank Ebhodaghe, a Nigerian-born serial entrepreneur, has become a prominent figure in the Nigerian gold industry. As the founder and CEO of Tobit International, Frank’s venture in gold selling, refinery services (assaying/testing of gold bars and gold jewelry) and safekeeping gold bars looks to be gaining local and international recognition. Tobit International, which deals extensively in gold bars, is quickly expanding its footprint across key markets in Nigeria, Ghana and across the globe.

Frank Ebhodaghe’s journey to success began in Ghana, where he cultivated a deep interest in the gold industry, and fast-forward to 2024, he is officially expanded with a physical office in Lagos, Nigeria. Over the years, he has launched multiple businesses across different sectors, but his passion for gold has become the focal point of his empire.

With Tobit International, he aims to revolutionize the gold market in Nigeria and Africa by offering a diverse range of high-quality gold products to meet the needs of various customers’ needs. Each of our products are carefully sourced and tested to ensure the highest standards of purity and authenticity.”

“We’re sitting on one of the largest gold reserves in the world, yet Africa still relies heavily on imported gold. That’s something I’m determined to change,” Frank Ebhodaghe said in a recent interview. “Tobit International’s goal is not just to mine and sell gold, but to empower African nations to harness their natural resources and gain control of the global supply chain.”

His company, headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, having received its approved certifications is building a robust network of suppliers and partner who ensure secure and swift delivery. Tobit International has quickly built a reputation for not only its vast production capacity but also for producing high-quality, ethically sourced gold.

Frank’s business model emphasizes speed, security, scalability and collaboration. “We believe in responsible services. It’s not just about extracting wealth; it’s about securing the investment of our customers while also delivering speed and flexibility.

His success in the gold industry is attracting significant local & international attention, with investors to partner with Tobit International. “Our mission at Tobit International is to offer the finest quality gold while ensuring integrity, transparency and reliability in every transaction both for investors and those looking to secure.

Having being in the gold trading and mining industry for over 12 years, Bishopfranko as he is popularly called is building a strong reputation for himself, as he is currently being ranked in the top 3 gold seller/buyer in Nigeria, working closely with numerous public figures in Africa and around the world.

With his innovative mindset and commitment to sustainable growth, Frank Ebhodaghe is poised to leave an indelible mark on the global gold industry. “This is just the beginning,” he said with a smile. “Africa’s time has come, and we’re going to shine brighter than ever before.”

As Tobit International continues to grow, it is expected to play a key role in shaping the future of Africa’s gold market, providing jobs and opportunities while driving economic growth across the continent.

For more inquiries visit

https://www.tobitinternational.com

+234 916 621 7000

Email: [email protected]