Ex-militant leader, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, has listed conditions for a lasting peace in the Niger Delta.

Tompolo demanded the involvement of the citizens of the region in the ownership and management of the oil and gas resources located in the area as an irreducible panacea for peace in the oil-rich belt.

In his response on Saturday after being conferred with “Internal Security Meritorious Award” by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Tompolo lamented that citizens of Niger Delta are being denied the opportunity of being part of the ownership and management of the oil and gas resources located in their communities.

Tompolo, who spoke after his investiture at Oporoza community, Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State, called for an end to the agelong marginalisation of the people of the region.

He said, “You know that the only thing that has been sustaining this country for now is oil and gas and the thing is here (Niger Delta). We want to be part of the business, but some people feel that they can just come here and collect it and go away without involving us.”

The Niger Delta crusader, who is also the chairman of a private security company, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), charged with the responsibility of securing the nation’s oil and gas assets by the federal government, however, promised tough times for the oil thieves in the region.

He vowed to end the reign of oil thieves sabotaging oil operations in the region as part of efforts to revamp the nation’s ailing economy.

Tompolo noted that the nation’s economy was in bad shape and needed urgent collaborative efforts of all stakeholders, particularly in the battle to end the activities of the economic saboteurs.

He added, “I will do anything within my power and with my team to ensure that oil production increases for the country to have funds to grow the economy. I want to assure Nigerians that we will put an end to the menace of crude oil theft in this region.

“I don’t have any other country to call my own except Nigeria because I don’t even have a passport to travel. Nigeria is the only country I have, so we must all join hands to protect and move Nigeria forward.

“Our economy is not in good stead. We must all rise up to occasion to revive it. We cannot fold our hands and allow a few persons to sabotage the nation’s economy for personal gains.”

He appreciated the leadership of NUJ for recognizing his modest contributions to economic development of the country just as he promised not to rest on his oars.

NUJ’s national president, Dr. Chris Isiguzo, told the gathering of eminent Niger Deltans that the award was in recognition of Tompolo’s outstanding contributions towards the security of the nation’s oil and gas infrastructure by curtailing oil theft and pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta.

Presenting the award on behalf of the union, Isiguzor said the national executive committee, after due consultations, arrived at conferring the meritorious award on Tompolo for his contributions towards security of the region and successes recorded in tackling economic sabotage headon.

Isiguzor, therefore, urged the media, security agencies and Nigerians alike to cooperate with Tompolo in the task of eradicating oil thieves forthwith.

“Somebody has risen to the occasion and gathered an array of youngmen, who have taken it upon themselves to help this country continue to survive as a peaceful nation, united and continue to fend for its people.

“And that is the man that has, to a very large extent, substantially helped us address the issue of crude oil theft,” Isiguzo added.