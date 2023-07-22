Top 10 Businesses That Give Quick Return On Investment

There are a number of business ideas in Nigeria that are quite lucrative that one can start immediately and make a huge profit.

The first step to starting a business in Nigeria is having an idea of what business to start. Then implementing such an idea that could become a multi-million naira business.

Whether you are a student who has decided to venture into a business during holidays and strikes, or an individual seeking passive income, now is the best time to start a lucrative business in Nigeria with average capital.

According to an entrepreneur and business management expert, Dr Timi Olubiyi, if Nigeria is Africa’s biggest economy, it makes you wonder what businesses keep Africa’s biggest economy thriving. Opportunities are boundless in this populous nation of ours. In this regard, it can be hard to keep tabs on the endless possibilities that abound in Nigeria.