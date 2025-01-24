G-Shock watches are known for their toughness, style, and functionality. Whether you’re into sports, outdoor adventures, or just need a reliable everyday timepiece, these top 5 G-Shock watches will fit your sports lifestyle perfectly. Looking for the right source to make a G-Shock purchase? Visit www.gshock.ng

1, MASTER OF G – LAND RANGEMAN GPR-H1000-9

Conquer tough terrain with the RANGEMAN GPR-H1000 from the MASTER of G line—a rugged, high-performance timepiece built for extreme conditions. Its mud-resistant structure blocks dust and dirt, while metal guards protect the GPS antenna and six sensors inside.

Equipped with a heart rate monitor, GPS, and a sharp MIP LCD, it offers easy access to vital data for outdoor adventures. Track your heart rate during workouts, check tide graphs for water sports, and stay ready for any challenge.

The bio-based resin case, bezel, and band provide comfort and eco-friendliness, while the textured urethane band ensures a secure fit even in wet conditions. Featuring the RANGEMAN wildcat engraving, this watch embodies the bold spirit of the MASTER of G line.

Built for adventurers and bushcraft lovers, the PRW6900YB-3 Pro Trek Climber Line combines fashionable style with tough outdoor utility.Sturdy Band: Khaki-colored, flame-retardant CORDURA® re/corTM textile band that won’t burn from sparks or campfires.Unique Design: axe-like tapering edges on the bezel and a solid octagonal metal casing.Dutch oven cookware-inspired forged textured dial with knife-shaped indicator hand.Glowy campfire embers are evoked by the orange seconds hand.The case is made of stainless steel and bio-based plastic, with a black ion-plated bezel.Water resistance of 100 meters.Resistance to low temperatures (-10°C/14°F).Powered by solar energy (Tough Solar).Time adjustment using radio (Multi Band 6).Sensor features include magnetic resonance, bidirectional calibration, and a digital compass with north indication.

A range of G-SHOCK multi-sport watches with heart rate monitor and GPS. Numerous features for tracking various workouts are included with these watches. Take your swimming sessions to the next level with a gyroscope that can identify twists and strokes, measure your heart rate with the optical sensor, and count steps with the accelerometer. Additionally, sensors that measure temperature, altitude/atmospheric pressure, and orientation assist you in navigating through any situation. Even the Polar smartwatch library may be used to analyze post-sleep recovery and workouts. These watches are indispensable pieces of equipment that are ready for whatever sport you enjoy, whether it be swimming, football or jogging.

This new watch from the rugged, sports-focused G-SHOCK MOVE watch series will help you take charge of your exercises and simplify your daily life. Mode and feature indications are laser-engraved on the metal top bezel. The metal design gives the impression of high-tech sports equipment, especially when combined with the power and fervor of the red and black G-SHOCK trademark colors. This multisport watch has all the features you need to track walking, running, and some sort of workout, much like the DWH5600 base model. Your heart rate and blood oxygen level are measured by the optical sensor, and your steps are counted by the accelerometer. The PolarTM smartwatch library may be used to monitor post-sleep recovery, assess workouts, and assist with breathing.

Hit the waves with the GBX-100, a smartphone-connected watch inspired by beach tones. From the G-LIDE sports line, it’s ideal for surfers and extreme sports fans.Sync tide patterns, daylight, and surf spot info from the app. The wide MIP LCD shows tide graphs, moon phases, and sunrise/sunset times at a glance. It also tracks distance, pace, laps, and other surfing metrics for peak performance.The durable resin-metal bezel and bio-based urethane band ensure comfort and impact resistance. Choose from ocean blue or sandy beige—style and functionality in one sleek timepiece.

Looking for the right source to make a G-Shock purchase? Visit www.gshock.ng