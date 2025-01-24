President Bola Tinubu has joined the government and people of Plateau State in mourning the passing on Thursday of Lieutenant-General Jeremiah Timbut Useni, former minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), at 82.

The President, in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, on Friday, extended heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, military colleagues, and political associates of the former Governor of old Bendel State, Minister of Transport, and Quarter-Master General of the Nigerian Army.

President Tinubu said Useni demonstrated courage and dedication throughout his military career and inspired many young officers to prioritise national interests above personal gain.

The President stated that the late Useni also made some difference in politics as deputy national chairman of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) and Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District.

The President prayed that God Almighty would grant Lieutenant-General Useni’s soul eternal rest and solace for his family.