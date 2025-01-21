Two notorious bandit leaders, Abu Radde and Umar Black, who have terrorised the communities of Batsari and Safana local government areas in Katsina State, have surrendered their weapons and released those they had kidnapped.Their surrender follows intensified military operations under Operation Hadarin Daji and Operation Sanity in the North-West region, which have targeted bandit hideouts and dismantled their camps.

Security sources confirmed that the two individuals, infamous for orchestrating kidnappings and cattle rustling, decided to surrender after facing relentless and overwhelming attacks.

The bandit leaders handed over sophisticated weapons and released numerous individuals they had held captive in their camps.

The 17 Brigade Army Public Relations Officer Lt. Lawal has confirmed the incident to LEADERSHIP.