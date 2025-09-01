Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a season-long loan deal for Paris St-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani.

The 26-year-old has been linked with Premier League clubs for several months, with interest from Spurs, Manchester United, Chelsea and West Ham.

He is set to move to Tottenham on transfer deadline day after personal terms were agreed with Thomas Frank’s side.

Kolo Muani spent the second half of last season on loan at Juventus, scoring eight goals in 16 Serie A games.

The former Nantes and Eintracht Frankfurt forward joined PSG in September 2023 and has won two Ligue 1 titles.

Kolo Muani also has 31 senior caps for France, scoring in the 2022 World Cup semi-final victory over Morocco and playing in the final defeat by Argentina.

He is set to be Tottenham’s fourth senior signing of the summer, following Mohammed Kudus, Joao Palhinha and Xavi Simons.

Along with wingers Kudus and Simons, centre-forward Kolo Muani could help form a new look strike force for Spurs as they prepare for a Champions League return.

The signings come at the end of a window which has been difficult at times for Tottenham, with failed move for targets including Nottingham Forest’s midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, and Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze who has instead joined Arsenal.