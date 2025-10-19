Tottenham Hotspur endured yet another disappointing home outing on Sunday, falling 2-1 to Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, marking a consistent struggle by the north London side on their own turf.

Advertisement

The match began positively for Tottenham, with Rodrigo Bentancur putting the home side ahead early in the first half. However, Aston Villa responded strongly, with Morgan Rogers netting a brilliant equaliser before halftime. The victory was sealed by Emiliano Buendia, who came off the bench to score the decisive goal in the closing stages.

Tottenham’s ongoing troubles at home have been a significant concern for head coach Thomas Frank, who has now recorded 11 defeats and just three wins in 18 Premier League matches since taking over from the sacked Ange Postecoglou during the off-season.

Advertisement

While many of the losses occurred under Postecoglou’s management, Frank’s brief tenure has featured inconsistent results at the club’s 62,000-seat venue. The atmosphere was particularly tense following their recent 2-0 loss to Bournemouth and a 1-1 draw against struggling Wolves.

This defeat brought an end to Tottenham’s seven-game unbeaten run across all competitions and placed them in sixth position after suffering their second loss in Frank’s eight league matches at the helm.

On the other hand, Aston Villa have turned their season around after a sluggish start, achieving five consecutive wins—three in the Premier League and two in the Europa League—taking their unbeaten streak to eight matches. Remarkably, Villa’s triumph over a top-four rival marks their first away victory against such opponents, having previously earned just one point from six visits to current Champions League teams last season.

Under the guidance of Unai Emery, Villa now sit in 10th position as they aspire to re-enter the race for Champions League qualification.

Tottenham were already missing key players such as James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Yves Bissouma, Destiny Udogie, and Dominic Solanke due to injuries, and they lost captain Cristian Romero during the warm-up prior to the match.