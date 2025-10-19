Ahead of the 2027 general election, the former candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the last Kogi State governorship election, Yakubu Ajaka, has said that former governor of the State, Yahaya Bello, can not deceive the people in his recent political moves which he described as mere theatrics.

Advertisement

Ajaka, in a statement issued on Sunday, said that it was unfortunate that Bello still believed the people of Kogi State can be misled by his usual political antics, stressing that Kogites are now politically aware and would no longer be swayed by deceit or intimidation.

He stated that President Bola Tinubu does not need the kind of manipulative politics associated with Bello to earn the trust of Nigerians, but rather genuine performance and credibility.

Advertisement

“President Tinubu doesn’t need deceit or intimidation to earn the trust of Nigerians. What he needs is performance and credibility,” Ajaka said.

The SDP chieftain questioned Bello’s political relevance, recalling that the former governor failed to deliver his Kogi Central senatorial district during the 2023 general election.

According to him, “It is laughable that someone who couldn’t even deliver his senatorial district during the last election now claims he can deliver Kogi in 2027,” Ajaka added. “The people of our state are wiser and will no longer be used as pawns in anyone’s political games.”

Ajaka maintained that Kogites would vote based on performance, not fear or manipulation, asserting that a new generation of conscious citizens was ready to take charge of the state’s political future.

“When the time is right, credible individuals with true political voice and moral standing will rise to deliver the President and the state to a better future. The era of deceitful politics and intimidation is over,” Ajaka said.