Touchdown Travels Limited has created a Corporate Self Booking Tool(CSBT) platform that cater for all traveling logistics of its corporate clients.

Speaking to journalists shortly at the end of Corporate Fair organised by the firm in Lagos at the weekend, its chief operating officer(COO), Mr. Funsho Ekundayo, noted that, the platform, though, has been in existence prior to Covid-19 pandemic, it was very effective during the pandemic as most tasks were done via technology.

To this end, he said, the company went to the drawing board, brought in more stakeholders and rebrand the platform to give more value to corporate customers.

Stating that the innovative platform handles visa processing, hotel and air ticket bookings, among other traveling logistics within a short time for clients, he said, the platform aggregate all the aforementioned services in one place to give affordable, seamless and faster services to clients.

“What we did was to simplify traveling process by putting everything that is required of your traveling in one place. This makes it convenient for corporate clients to do all their traveling itineraries on one platform at affordable rates that can only be gotten from Touchdown,” he said.

He disclosed that the company has several partners, such as Dubai Tourism, an outfit that markets Dubai as a Tourist and Business destination to the world, and other traveling logistics firms in a bid to give customers a great experience.

According to him, “we are now partnering with locations such as Dubai. The idea is that, when we partner with destinations, we can benefits a lot in terms of cost, affordability and good packages, essentially, driven by values we can get from destination management companies.

“CSBT is already functional; the idea is to aggregate the difference services in one place which is your flight, hotels bookings, packages, transfers. You can make those request with quick feedback.

“In the past, you have to send emails and wait for long for response, although, you still have to do that now, but the turnaround time is shorter for corporate bookings. What we are saying is that, we can cut down the time you spent on all these processes by 50 per cent through this platform. We are doing something that will solve all your requests and make it easier to do your transactions. So, it’s like you are cutting from six steps to two steps. The idea is about efficiency.

Earlier, regional director of International Operations with the Dubai Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing (DTCM), Stella Fubara, had stated that the partnership with Touchdown has been a unique one as people can now travel to Dubai with five nights accommodation and other logistics below N1million.

Speaking on Dubai as a leisure and business hub, she stated that, apart from being the safest city in the world in the past six years, Dubai is the 2nd fastest growing hub, the most popular destination in 2022 and 4th most visited city in the world for international visitors.

With over 200 nationalities living in Dubai and 160 attractive sites opened in the last six months, she said, a trip to Dubai will give every traveler the best of leisure and business experience, urging corporates and individuals to team-up with Touchdown for affordable and outstanding Dubai traveling experience.

Touchdown Travels Limited is a leading travel management company in Nigeria with over 27 years of experience in the industry, has grown to have various branches spread out across Nigeria with a team of highly skilled industry professionals.

Touchdown Travels Limited is renowned for its comprehensive travel management programme, which combines innovation and cutting-edge technology as part of its long-term relationship with clients, partners, and suppliers.