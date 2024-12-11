Tough times currently await domestic airlines operators as the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has threatened sanction over their refusal to promptly refund ticket payments of cancelled flights to passengers.

Local Airlines in Nigeria are Air Peace, Aero Contractor, ValueJet, Arik Air, Max Air, Ibom Air, United Nigeria, XEJet, Green Africa, among others.

The NCAA in response to a complaint against Air Peace airline by one of the airline’s passengers, @alwaiz_tbamz on X formerly twitter.

“@flyairpeace Part 19 compels that reimbursement be made within 14 days of full cost of the unutilised tickets if payment was made by electronic bank transfer,”

Aviation experts have also supported the NCAA’s sanctions on airlines, saying that will sanitise the system and end impunity of the local airlines operators.

Speaking, a retired Captain warned that except for the NCAA standing its feet and making one of the airlines a scapegoat, they won’t take the system seriously.

“The NCAA must stop the rhetoric and place heavy sanctions on one of the airlines so that they (Local Airlines) will take the agency seriously.

“They will cancel the flight, still hold passengers’ money, that is an act of dishonesty, you shouldn’t charge for service not rendered,” the retired Captain who craved anonymity said.

Recall that director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, NCAA, Michael Achimugu, has said that ticket refund compliance is central to the agency’s consumer protection mandate.

“The time has come for airlines to adhere strictly to the refund timelines. Failure to comply will attract immediate sanctions under Part 19 of the regulations,” he said.

Achimugu emphasised the stipulations outlined in Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations 2023, which are designed to uphold passenger rights.

According to the regulation, refunds for tickets purchased with cash must be processed immediately, while refunds for electronic payments, such as mobile apps and internet banking must be completed within 14 days.

He cited a recent incident involving Air Peace, which exceeded the stipulated refund timeframe, compelling the NCAA to demand swift compliance. This, he noted, serves as a warning to all operators.

“The incident has triggered the regulator to take decisive action against any form of non-compliance,” he added.

Over the past year, the NCAA has worked to improve passenger experiences while fostering cooperation with airlines.

Achimugu acknowledged that most airlines have been responsive, leading to better service delivery and a stronger relationship between operators and regulators.

However, he declared that the era of leniency is over. “Airlines that fail to meet the refund timelines outlined in the NCAA Regulations 2023 will face sanctions,” Achimugu said.

He urged airlines to view compliance as an opportunity to rebuild trust with passengers, describing ticket refunds as “low-hanging fruits” that require immediate attention despite operational challenges.

He reassured passengers that the NCAA remains committed to protecting their rights and has facilitated substantial refunds and rebates in the past.

He noted that while passengers may not fully grasp the complexities of aviation operations, refunding due payments promptly is a basic expectation.

The NCAA director commended the minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and the NCAA acting director general, Capt. Chris Najomo for their dedication to advancing the aviation industry.

“Their commitment to implementing the minister’s five-point agenda and the 2024 Action Plan, which emphasise ease of doing business and support for domestic carriers, has garnered praise from the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON),” Achimugu said.

He also reaffirmed the NCAA’s determination to ensure accountability within the sector, adding that the Consumer Protection Department has worked extensively to educate passengers and support operators.