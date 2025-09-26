The Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), FCT Command, Dr. Olusola Odumosu, has issued a firm warning to tourism stakeholders across the country that security must be prioritised if the industry is to thrive.

Advertisement

Dr. Odumosu, who issued the bold wake-up call to tourism operators to prioritise security or watch the industry bleed out its potential, delivered the message on Friday during an event marking this year’s World Tourism Day, themed “Tourism and Peace: Building Through Cultural Diplomacy.”

According to him, the nation’s rich tourism potential remained underutilised largely because of widespread insecurity and the perception of unsafe destinations.

Advertisement

In a statement issued by the FCT Command’s spokesperson, DSC Monica Ojobi, the Commandant stressed that no meaningful investment can happen in the tourism sector without strong, visible, and reliable security.

He said, “There is no tourism without security. Tourists will not visit places where their safety is uncertain. For this sector to grow, operators must work closely with security agencies.”

He explained that as the agency responsible for the protection of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI), the NSCDC considers tourism sites a national priority, given their cultural, historical, and economic significance.

“Tourism sites are critical assets. Their preservation and protection should not be negotiable. When properly secured, they encourage investment, attract local and international visitors, and boost the economy,” Odumosuu said.

He emphasised that many potential tourism hubs remained underdeveloped because of security concerns. “People will only travel when they feel safe. If we do not fix this, we are simply sabotaging ourselves,” he stated.

The FCT Commandant further urged tourism stakeholders to project the country’s rich tourism potential to the world, but not without putting safety at the forefront.

“We are ready to partner with operators to secure tourist sites across the FCT. But this must be a two-way effort, the industry must also invest in security infrastructure that boosts visitor confidence.”

He cited successful collaboration between the NSCDC and other security agencies, particularly in identifying and clearing high-risk areas and ‘dark spots’ within the FCT.

Despite insecurity challenges, Odumosu said he believed that despite the challenges, Nigeria’s tourism sector can still deliver significant growth. He referenced iconic destinations like Obudu Cattle Ranch, Kwa Falls, Zuma Rock, and Yankari National Park as examples of world-class attractions that deserve better security, promotion, and investment.

“Tourism can bridge cultural divides, drive local economies, and change negative global perceptions about Nigeria. But none of that will happen unless safety is guaranteed,” he added.

While he acknowledged that no country is free of insecurity, Odumosu insisted that Nigeria must learn to tell its own story through tourism with facts, not fear.

“Security agencies are doing their part, but perception matters. It’s time we shift the narrative and show the world that Nigeria is open, beautiful, and safe , with the right partnerships.”

Odumosu’s emphasised that his message was clear, tourism and peace cannot exist apart, and the future of Nigeria’s tourism sector depends on how seriously the country secures what it hopes to showcase.

World Tourism Day is celebrated annually by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) and marked locally by groups such as the International Society of Diplomats in Nigeria, which hosted the event in Abuja.