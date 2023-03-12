CEO of Royal Hugs Suprises, Oluwatoyin Deborah Oyesanya has made an inroad into the movie industry, playing a lead role in the epic Nollywood movie titled ISHOLA ALAKOLA.

The delectable lady and entrepreneur who made this known in a media brief said her company of eight years, Royal Hugs Suprises has continued to create memorable moments for clients and make them happy on their days of celebration. She noted that the great work endeared her to many including the producer of tbe epic, ‘ISHOLA ALAKOLA, Alaba Ultimate’ who reached out to her to be part of the casts of the movie.

“Having been an entrepreneur in the Hospitality industry and worked with many notable people in society, I believe the gift of a man or woman will make room for her as the bible says. I met the producer of the movie, Alaba Ultimate who gave me a role and I was so elated on this project. it’s my first venture into Nollywood as a person. I am playing the role of Adeola who a lady in love with a musician Ishola is who has dreams of taking his music to greater heights but has no funds and helper to support him. I decided to get funds for Ishola and this led to many other intrigues and conflicts, ” says Oyesanya.

The movie is still in pre-production stage and will be out later this year. The Royal Hugs Suprises CEO who shared about her company said it was inspired by an enco that led her to depression and how she began to appreciate the need to show love in creative ways. Toyin Oyesanya who will celebrate her birthday on March 14th is grateful to God for having come this far and will hosts friends, family and Nollywood actors, producers.

ISHOLA ALAKOLA is produced by a US-based musician and actor, Alaba Onaolapo popularly known as Alaba Ultimate.