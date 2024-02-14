Arewa Trader’s Association has called on the federal government to adopt a holistic approach to tackling the current economic hardship.

At a press briefing in Abuja yesterday, the acting national president of the association, Adam Hassan Ibrahim said they have, over time, acknowledged the present economic situation and high cost of goods and services, which has severely affected the entire populace and all economic sectors which has culminated to serious concerns and security challenges in the country.

“It is on this ground that we are calling on the federal and state government to, as a matter of urgency, look into the matter and provide realistic solutions in order to alleviate this economic hardship.”

He said the association is an umbrella body for all legitimate traders across northern states.

Making their appeal, Ibrahim said: “We are appealing to the federal and states government to urgently address the security challenges across the nation in order to restore both agricultural and trading activities, which will stimulate economic growth and development.

“We are also calling on the federal government to immediately open land borders to provide more economic opportunities to Nigerians. We are also calling on the state governments to as a matter of urgency, restore local government autonomy, which will stimulate economic activities and security in the northern region.

“We are also calling on the government to review the recent import duty hike in order to encourage market competitions. Furthermore, we are calling on the security agencies to engage leaders of traders in security situations in the country and we are also appealing to all traders to please ensure prices of commodities are affordable during the holy month of Ramadan,” he said.