The Association of Freight Forwarding Practitioners of Nigeria (AFFPON) and other stakeholders have lamented the loss of N13 billion weekly due to the closure of the Lolo border along Maje/Illo axis in Kebbi State leading to Benin Republic.

This was disclosed by the president of the association, Miftahu Ya’u, while delivering a speech at a special press briefing in Kano on Wednesday.

He appealed to President Bola Tinubu to reopen the Lolo boarder with Benin Republic.

The association said the appeal follows complaints by the freight forwarders and importers, operating at the borders, over the Federal Government decision to close all Nigerian/Niger borders to enforce the ECOWAS embargo on Niger Republic after military coup in the country in an effort to safeguard democracy and its stability in the West African region.

“It is imperative at this juncture to state that, the Association of Freight Forwarding practitioners of Nigeria (AFFPON) is a law abiding association and therefore gives 100% support to the government of Nigeria over this development especially on Nigeria/Niger Republic Boarders.

“However, this association has no intention to interfere with the closure of Nigeria/Niger borders but rather is focusing on the need for government to provide an alternative route that will give room for thousands of containers trapped outside our borders to gain access into the country.

“The alternative routes are the borders linking Nigeria to Benin Republic like Lolo border along Maje/lllo Axis in Kebbi State which we learnt is also closed for operations. The border has a direct link to Benin Republic and can be utilized as an alternative route to allow thousands of containers that have been transported from Benin Republic into the country.

“The situation at the Lolo boarder is a very sad one. Our findings revealed that truck drivers are sleeping on bare floor with some exposed to attacks by snakes and others falling sick due to the unfavorable conditions they find themselves in.

“The closure of the boarder also has a negative impact on the freight forwarding and import/export sub-sectors, causing delays, increased costs, and disruptions to trade activities.

“The Arewa Economic Forum revealed that the northern Nigerian businessmen from the boarder affected states are losing an estimated sum of N13 billion weekly to the boarder closure as trades, farms and markets shutdown.

“The Association of Freight Forwarding Practitioners of Nigeria (AFFPON) therefore, finds it imperative to invite the importers affected to come together as a collective voice to address this issue through making this appeal to the President Bola Ahmad Tinubu led Government to consider the reopening of the border.

“I also want to assure you that, this joint stakeholders initiative will soon embark on a tour visit to appeal to our traditional royal fathers, the National Assembly, the Governors, religious clerics as well as other stakeholders all in an effort to draw the attention of government to immediately consider reopening the Lolo Border.”