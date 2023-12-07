Ekiti State Government has approved the construction of a one kilometer flyover bridge in. Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

The would be second flyover bridge in the capital city and by extension in the state is to be constructed from the popular Ijigbo roundabout (Union Bank, Ajilosun) to the First Bank area of Okeyinmi roundabout of the town.

The State Commissioner for Information, Rt. Hon. Taiwo Olatunbosun, who made this known, said the state government has also approved the rehabilitation of the Ikere-Ise-Emure road.

Olatunbosun disclosed this in Ado Ekiti while briefing journalists on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting.

The commissioner said that the development was part of government agenda to rapidly improve infrastructure in the State.

“The flyover bridge was initially proposed from Irona to Mathew (Saint Paul) but later changed to commence from Ajilosun (Union Bank) and terminate at Okeyinmi (First Bank), Ado-Ekiti after a critical review of the traffic volume and gridlock along Oja Oba Market to Ajilosun axis.”

The projects, according to him, would ease traffic flow, improve socio-economic activities of the

areas and make lives and property of people more secured on the roads and add aesthetic value to the state capital.

He reiterated the commitment of the present administration to ensuring that all roads in the state are motorable and well maintained.

The bridge, he said, is expected to be completed in 24 months.