A ferocious fire yesterday wreaked havoc at Sango Market, Ibadan, Oyo State consuming goods worth millions of naira.

The goods were lost to an overnight fire incident which occurred in the market.

The inferno, which was said to have been caused by an electric spark, burnt over 20 shops.

This came a few days after a similar incident occurred at Ire Akari Estate, Soka, Ibadan.

Some traders whose shops were affected by the incident expressed their challenges in rebuilding their shops and businesses, emphasising that the ventures were their sole sources of livelihood.

A victim of the inferno who gave her name as Mrs. Tola Korede said, “I received a call that my shop was burning. On getting to this place, I discovered that everything was gone.’’