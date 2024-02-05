Osun State government has debunked the rumour making the rounds that it received N148 billion from the Federation Account.

The state government in a release by the spokesperson to the governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, stated the government found it imperative to fault the allegation because some respected members of the community were forming commentaries without ascertaining the truth of the reports.

The state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had in a statement recently alleged that the state government received the amount with nothing to show in terms of commensurate development in the state.

But the government assured the people of the state that Governor Ademola Adeleke is transparently managing the state finances by deploying available resources to workers’ welfare, pensioners’ care, infrastructure upgrade and expanding the economic base of the state.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the monthly allocations from federation accounts are publicly available. There was never a time Osun received N148 billion from FAAC. Additionally, the state has a duly approved Appropriation Act which spelt out expected revenues and expenditures. State finance is therefore regulated by budgetary laws and public finance regulations to which this administration strictly adheres.

“Aside from information available and provided on a regular basis, citizens are also free to reach out to officials for clarifications where necessary. Osun State also operates a robust Freedom of Information management. We always encourage the public to avail themselves of all information channels including the Freedom of Information Act”.

The statement noted that the Osun APC allegations amounted to dragging President Bola Tinubu particularly when the presidency and the state governors are putting heads together to support federal efforts to stabilise the naira and curb inflation.