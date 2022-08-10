Disturbed by the gory videos and images of four children belonging to an abducted family of six kidnapped alongside other passengers on Abuja-Kaduna Train on March 28, 2022, a Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Gumi, has secured the release of the children and their parents including another passenger.

Gumi had reached out to the abductors through his media consultant, Malam Tukur Mamu, appealing to them to release the children from captivity.

He was said to have sent sermons and consistently pleaded with the terrorists to consider the release of the poor children and their innocent parents.

It was learnt that the health condition of two of the children deteriorated since the flogging incident, which also affected their father.

Consequently, Mamu said another batch of additional seven kidnap victims among train passengers were released on Wednesday morning after Gumi and an anonymous federal lawmaker intervened.

A statement signed by Mamu on Wednesday afternoon, a copy of which was sent to LEADERSHIP announced the release of the family of six and one other passenger.

“This is to confirm to the world that due to Sheikh Gumi’s efforts and with the support of a serving Senator from the North (a God-fearing personality that doesn’t have any relationship with the hostages) who chose to remained anonymous, that all the family of six has regained their freedom on Wednesday morning.

“Also released is a 60-year-old woman, one Hajia Aisha Hassan, who was said to have been released due to life threatening health challenges that deteriorated recently.

“The names of the six family members that were released are Abubakar Idris Garba, who is the father of the four kids, his wife Maryama Abubakar Bobbo and their eldest son, Ibrahim Abubakar Garba who is 10 years old. Others include Fatima Abubakar Garba 7 years, Imran Abubakar Garba 5 years old and youngest Zainab Abubakar Garba who is only one and half years.

“The husband, Abubakar is the son of Maj Gen Idris Garba (rtd). Gen. Garba who is now bed-ridden is an indigene of Niger State and was a former Military Administrator of Kano and Benue States during the administration of former Head Of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida.

“Sheikh Gumi had also prayed for the immediate release of the remaining victims and urged government to intensify efforts towards achieving that. He said the delay in releasing the remaining victims is unnecessary and one that is achievable once the right approach has been taken,” Mamu stated.

The father of the four kids is a staff of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC).

However, LEADERSHIP gathered that there was no intervention from the Commission or the National Assembly for his release since his ordeals begun.