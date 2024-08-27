Tragedy struck the Mushin area of Lagos State at about 6 pm on Monday, when a yet-to-be-identified man was crushed to death while walking along the rail track.

Confirming the incident, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), in a statement released on Monday, stated that the man was found dead on a railway track after being hit by a train.

The agency’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, disclosed that the agency responded to a distress call regarding a train accident along the railway line opposite Cappa in Lagos, at about 18:00hour.

“Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, an adult male, walking along the railway track was found dead after being hit by an oncoming train.

“Further investigations conducted revealed that the yet-to-be-identified, half-dressed adult male died immediately on the railway tracks due to the impact of the collision.

“Remains of the adult male have been bagged by the agency’s response team, while awaiting the arrival of the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) officials, for onward movement to the morgue,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.