The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has invited renowned journalist, author and columnist, Azu Ishiekwene, for a book reading session with four selected schools in Bayelsa State.

The event is slated for Yenagoa, the State capital, on Thursday, August 29, 2024.

In a statement personally signed by Ishiekwene and titled ‘Join me for an Inspiring Book Reading in Yenagoa!’, the senior vice chairman/editor-in-chief of LEADERSHIP Newspapers, said: “I’m thrilled to announce that I’ve been invited by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) for an exciting book reading event in Yenagoa on Thursday, August 29.

“As part of this special occasion, I’ll be sharing insights from my book _Writing for Media and Monetising It_ with 60 students from four local schools.

“The book, which has received extensive reviews, is the product of my over 35 years of journalism. It was published by _Premium Times Books_, and released in June.

“Although I won’t be able to meet everyone who’s interested in person, I encourage you to follow my website at www.azu.media to stay updated on my upcoming events and appearances.

“I’m truly excited about this opportunity to inspire young minds and share my passion for writing and media.”

He noted that NCDMB has been a driving force in promoting local content development in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, and by hosting the event, the regulatory agency was demonstrating its commitment to nurturing the next generation of writers and media professionals.

“During the book reading, I’ll be sharing my personal experiences, insights, and strategies for navigating the world of writing and media. I’ll also be answering questions and engaging in discussions with the students, as we explore the exciting possibilities that lie ahead for aspiring writers and media enthusiasts,” Ishiekwene stated.