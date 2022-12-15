A yet-to-be identified woman has died after she drove into an incoming train in Kubwa, Abuja, on Thursday.

The victim was said to have been crushed to death by the train after the car failed to drive through the train track quickly for the train to pass.

Confirming the incident, the FCT Police spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh, said: “the FCT Police command is aware of the unfortunate incident of Rail/motor fatal accident that happened at Chikakore axis in the Kubwa Area council of the FCT.

“Upon receipt of the information Crime scene investigators attached to the Byazin divisional police headquarters drifted swiftly to the scene, took charge of the situation, where the victim was confirmed dead by medical practitioner on ground.

“Investigation has commenced by the Railway division having jurisdiction over the track.

“Findings and safety tips already existing will be reiterated to ensure a non repeat of incident shortly.”

Recall that the Abuja-Kaduna train services recently resumed operations after it was suspended due to terrorist attack.