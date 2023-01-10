Three days after the kidnap of 31 persons from a train station in Igueben, Edo State, another victim said to be a woman has been rescued by security agents combing the area.

This is coming after Monday’s announcement by Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Hon. Chris Nehikhare, that six persons out of the 31 kidnap victims had been rescued.

He had stated that two more suspects on the wanted list of the Police have been arrested as investigation was on to determine their culpability in the kidnap incident.

Although the identity of the woman and the details of how she regained her freedom remain unclear, the Police, however, confirmed her release.

When contacted, the Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, said: “Yes a woman has been rescued, making it a total of seven persons that have been rescued so far.”