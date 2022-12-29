Interim administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Major General Barry Ndiomu (rtd) has reiterated the commitment of the federal government to continuously expose Niger Delta ex-agitators captured under the programme to various forms of training to enable them build capacity for more productivity and self-reliance.

Gen. Ndiomu who identified manpower development as crucial to the successful implementation of the Amnesty Programme, said the PAP will continue to explore areas of cooperation and partnership with relevant public and private institutions to meet the training needs of beneficiaries in line with the objectives of the programme.

In his goodwill message to PAP beneficiaries who recently graduated from various vocational training programmes held in three locations in Rivers State, the amnesty boss in a statement by his special assistant on media ,Thomas Peretu was full of praise for the graduands for their show of resourcefulness, diligence and commitment to the training organised to equip them with the requisite knowledge and skills they need to take full ownership of their lives beyond the amnesty programme.

Ndiomu who was represented at the graduation ceremonies by some principal officers of the PAP, including Mr Wilfred Musa, Head of Reintegration, Mr Freston Akpor, Special Adviser on Special Duties to the interim administrator and Mr Amazuo Bereprebofa, Head of Call Centre, said he has since assumption of office in September, 2022 opened conversations with the heads of relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, to seek employment opportunities for ex-agitators who have been trained under the programme.

He urged the beneficiaries to sustain their positive disposition to the PAP, and assured them that the federal government remains committed to their welfare and wellbeing, promising to keep working towards consolidating on the gains of the amnesty programme.

About 500 beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme were recently trained in various vocations and crafts such agriculture, logistics management, welding and fabrication, oil and gas, oil spill clean-up and remediation among others.

110 of them were trained in modern farming techniques at the Krisdera Agro Allied farms in Omoku, Rivers State, while about 200 were trained and got certified at SUNU Logistics Ltd training centre, with 145 obtaining basic and advance certificates in oil spill clean-up after being trained at Giolee Global Resources Limited in Port Harcourt.