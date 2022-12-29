Residents of Sara, a community in Tafawa Balewa local government area of Bauchi State have decried the poor condition of the road linking the area with the outside world.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the community is inaccessible every rainy season with thousands of farmers struggling to convey farm produce to markets.

The national president of Sara Community Development Association, Mr Emmanuel Zakariah in an interview with our correspondent said the community is rich with fertile soil that supports onion cultivation both in dry and rainy seasons.

He said Sara, despite being one of the oldest communities in Tafawa-Balewa LGA, has never benefitted from government infrastructure projects in the area of road construction since the creation of Bauchi State.

Zakariah said it became imperative for the current administration of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed to consider their plight as part of its massive road construction projects spreading across the length and breadth of the state.

“The construction of Sara Road is inevitable as it remains the only panacea for the economic development of the people of the area.

“The journey towards the 2023 general election is fast approaching when the electorates are expected to judiciously use their voters’ cards to exercise their rights.

“I am appealing to Governor Bala Mohammed to look at Sara community with pity and construct a road that will link us with Tafawa Balewa local government area,” he said.

He said that history has shown that the community has not recorded any dividend of democracy from past successive administrations that piloted the affairs of the state.

Efforts to get the reaction of the Bauchi State government to the plea of the residents over the deplorable condition of their road proved abortive.

Calls placed through the line of the commissioner for information, Yakubu Barau Ningi, were not responded to or the short message service sent to him got a reply at press time.