Transfer: Villarreal Slams 30 Million Euros Price-Tag On Chukwueze

Villarreal have revealed their asking price to seven-time European champions AC Milan who are interested in securing the services of their winger, Samuel Chukwueze.

According to Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport via Milan News, the Spanish outfit have asked Milan to cough up 30 million euros, for the services of the Nigeria national teamer.

Per the report, the Rossoneri have submitted their initial offer which is said to be 25 million euros but that may not be enough to secure the signature of Chukwueze.

This is not the first time that AC Milan will attempt to price away a player from Villarreal as both clubs were involved in long negotiations for Argentine defender Mateo Musacchio in 2017 who eventually moved to the San Siro.

The 19-time Scudetto winners are trying to beef up their attacking options ahead of next season and have made Chukwueze one of their priority targets.

The Italian giants consider the Super Eagles star as one of the players who could help them mount a title challenge next season having enjoyed a stellar season for Villarreal in 2022-2023 with 24 goal involvements.