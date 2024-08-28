The minister of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali, has voiced strong concerns regarding the lack of accessibility for physically challenged individuals and the elderly at the Kubwa Train Station in Abuja.

During an unannounced inspection of the station, Senator Alkali highlighted the station’s design flaws, which failed to accommodate these vulnerable groups effectively.

In a press statement issued by the director of press and Public Relations, Olujimi Oyetomi, the minister’s visit was initially prompted by reports of vandalism to the station’s main power supply, which has left the facility in darkness and reliant on alternative energy sources. However, the inspection revealed more widespread issues beyond the vandalism.

Senator Alkali, accompanied by key officials, including the Permanent Secretary Adeleye Adeoye, the Director of Rail Transport Services Engr. Fimbarr Zirarr, and the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) Managing Director Engr. Fidet Okhiria arrived at the station shortly after a scheduled train had departed.

He was dismayed to find many staff absent from their posts and the station’s essential equipment, such as luggage security scanners, not operational.

During the inspection, the minister was particularly concerned about the station’s staircases, which he noted were not suitable for physically challenged passengers and the elderly, as there were no escalators in place.

He instructed the director of rail services to address these design oversights at the Ministry, NRC, and contractor levels.

In addition to accessibility concerns, Senator Alkali found several other deficiencies, including non-functioning communication equipment and one of the two installed luggage security scanners being out of order.

The minister also criticised the poor maintenance of the station’s convenience facilities and the car park, which was plagued by potholes and floodwaters.

After the inspection, Senator Alkali emphasised the need for immediate corrective measures, stating, “We have taken note of several facilities that should serve the station’s users. We will retreat to the office to do what is needed at the ministry level, the Railway Corporation and the contractor to see how we can fix the facility.”

The minister’s visit underscores the government’s commitment to improving the safety, security, and accessibility of Nigeria’s transportation infrastructure, particularly for the most vulnerable members of society.