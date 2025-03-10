The United Nations International Peace and Governance Council (UNIPGC AFRICA) is set to confer an award honour to H. E Ibrahim Traoré, President of Burkina Faso, as Grand Commander of Peace (GCOP).

In recognition of Leadership Excellence and exceptional performance in nation-building and transformational development of Burkina Faso.

It is with great honour and respect that the Supreme Council Of UNIPGC AFRICA confirmed the award honour of His Excellency Ibrahim Traore at the 14th edition of the Pan African Leadership Symposium and Honors (PALESH NIGERIA 2025).

The steering committee of the event, composed of reputed personalities from different African countries, chaired by the former Vice President of Liberia, His Excellency Chief Dr. Jewel Howard Taylor, through a ratification exercise and approved by the UNIPGC Global President, His Excellency Amb Dr Jonathan Ojadah.

The Statement released yesterday through Dr Kalkomundo Samuel, the Senior Special Assistant Of Burkina Faso President, expressed delight and also applauded the organisation for recognising H. E Ibrahim Traoré as a leading African leader with demonstrable capacity to receive the international award of Leadership excellence for peace as a Grand Commander Of Peace (GCOP) in the framework of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG Agenda 16) Peace, justice and strong institutions.

This award recognises the exceptional performance of the Burkina Faso President in building and transforming the country.

Since becoming president of Burkina Faso, he has embarked on an ambitious programme to improve health care, boost agricultural productivity, and foster economic growth. His leadership style and political decisions have placed Burkina Faso on the path all Africans call the “African Revolution.”

His mandate has left an indelible mark on the trajectory of Burkina Faso. As the world‘s youngest president, aged 36, he has defied expectations, leading Burkina Faso toward autonomy and rapid development. His administration‘s bold healthcare, agriculture, and industrial growth initiatives have breathed new life into long-challenged sectors. From mobile clinics bringing medical care to remote areas to the distribution of tractors revolutionising agricultural practices to the revival of local textile industries and overhauling the gold sector, His vision of a self-sufficient Burkina Faso is slowly taking shape. This progress, made in the face of regional instability and global scepticism, paints a picture of a nation determined to chart its course.