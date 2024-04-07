For that posh madam-look, here are photos of the latest lace blouse styles for tying wrappers. Guess what? These Igbo-women-style blouses are perfect with double wrappers be it Ankara or George).

Are you searching for the latest lace blouse style for george wrapper? Whether you are looking for the best lace blouse style for your traditional wedding or engagement ceremony as a bride, lace blouse for Owambe or Asoebi, church, naming ceremony or other occasions, don’t worry again because we have great selecions of lace blouse styles suitable for all kinds of wrapper.

Women prefer tying wrapper to some occasions because it makes them look matured and gorgeous. Choose the style that you will be comfortable wearing and remember that what brings out the beauty of your wrapper is your blouse.

Nigerian women most especially the Easterners, both their married women and brides have a great passion for tying two pieces wrapper. The Igbo women are widely known for this, no wonder some blouse styles are known as Igbo lace blouse styles. Not only the Igbos, Urhobo, Efik, the Yoruba women also have their own pattern of wrapper known as buba so also does other tribes. You can equally rock your ‘aso oke’ with lace blouse.

If you want to look stunning and gorgeous to that event, consider wearing George wrapper with lace blouse. This attire looks great on bride for their traditional wedding. No matter the type of George; Indian George, Silk George, beaded and stoned George, crystal George, net George, intorica George etc, just choose a matching lace design and material and give it any of this great styles.

You can still decide to rock your real wax prints or any other wax such as Hollandais or Dutch wax, Veritable Wax, Ankara abada, ABC English wax, super wax, Hitarget etc, with lace blouse. Simply look for a matching lace design with your ‘abada’ or wax print and give it that great design that you desire. You can equally wear this to many occasions.