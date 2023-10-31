National and State House of Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Jalingo, Taraba State capital yesterday affirmed the election of the former speaker Taraba State house of assembly and member representing Takum Ussa Donga federal constituency, Mark Bako Useni.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Istifanus Gbana, his party and Liman Shaulu of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), challenged the victory of Useni as member representing the federal constituency at the tribunal.

The petitioners approached the tribunal on grounds of non-compliance of the Electoral Act in the rerun election in the constituency.

Both parties sought for the nullification of the election over non-compliance with electoral laws by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

They also said Useni did not acquire the lawful number of votes to be declared as the winner of the election.

The three-member panel led by Justice Benson Ogbu during his ruling dismissed the petitions of the two candidates and their parties, stating that “the petitions collapse on failure of prove by the petitioners”

Ogbu, who read the judgement stated that during the cross examination, counsel to Useni proved that the candidate of the APC won the election with lawful votes “and his election remains valid in the eyes of the law.”

In his reaction, Useni described the judiciary as the last hope for common Nigerians.

Useni called on Gbana and Shaulu to take the judgment in good faith and join him to develop the constituency.