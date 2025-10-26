Tragic news has emerged from Abidjan as the father of renowned Ivorian football legends, Yaya and Kolo Touré, has reportedly passed away.

Local media sources revealed that the Touré patriarch succumbed to a brief illness earlier this week. While details surrounding his passing remained sparse, tributes have begun to flood in from across the football community.

Mr. Touré was celebrated for his unwavering support and significant influence in the early careers of his sons, who went on to become two of Africa’s most decorated footballers. Yaya and Kolo, both of whom proudly represented Côte d’Ivoire and enjoyed illustrious careers in Europe, particularly at Manchester City and Arsenal, have yet to issue an official statement.

The Ivorian Football Federation, alongside numerous former teammates of the brothers, has expressed heartfelt condolences to the Touré family, remembering the late father as a cornerstone in the lives of two of the nation’s greatest football icons.