Troops deployed for internal security operations in the North East and North West killed 21 terrorists, arrested 35 and rescued 42 kidnapped victims while 1,332 terrorists surrendered within two weeks.

The director of Defence Media Operations Major General Musa Danmadami disclosed this yesterday at the biweekly update on the Armed Forces of Nigeria Operations between 23 February to 9 March 2023.

He said the troops recovered N10,595,580.00 cash (old notes), weapons and rustled animals from the terrorists in the period under review.

In a breakdown of the operations he said troops of “Operation Hadin Kai in the North East neutralized eight terrorists, arrested 35 terrorist logistics suppliers and rescued 19 civilians while 1,332 terrorists and their family members comprising 222 adult males, 411 adult females and 699 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of operations.”

The troops also recovered 10 AK47 rifles, one LMG, seven rounds of 5.56 ammo, one LMG link containing 111 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 200 rounds of LMG ammo, 46 rounds of 7.62mm special, 12 rounds of refilled 7.62mm special, two dane guns, four AK47 magazines loaded with 102 rounds of 7.62mm special, 24 AK 47 magazines, 36 hand grenade and one motorcycle.

He said all recovered items, rescued civilians, and apprehended suspects have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action while surrendered terrorists and members of their families are being profiled for further action.

In a related development, the director said air component of Operation Hadin Kai successfully executed several air interdiction operations against terrorist enclaves and logistics in support of ground operations.

Notably, he said air component on 24 February 2023, received intelligent report showing terrorist convergence with plans to attack some locations in Kauwa, Gamboru and Monguno in Borno State in a bid to disrupt the 2023 general elections.

“Consequently, series of air interdiction operations were carried out at these identified locations.

“Feedback revealed that the airstrike dealt with terrorists, as several terrorists were neutralized with their logistics destroyed,” he said.

Also on 27 February 2023, the air component following intelligence report of terrorists meeting carried out an air interdiction at Muzuri in Ngala local government area of Borno State.

He said feedback further revealed that several terrorists were neutralized with logistics also destroyed in the airstrike.

In the North West, he said troops neutralized 13 bandits as well as rescued 23 kidnapped victims.

Troops also recovered seven AK47 rifles, 12 AK47 magazines, 158 rounds of 7.62mm special, one locally fabricated weapon, four Improvised Explosive Devices, two dane guns, one motorcycle, one handheld radio, nine bicycles, 39 rustled cows, 74 sheep and the sum of N10,595,580.00 only.