The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has revealed that troops on internal operations in September, arrested 450 suspected terrorists, bandits, extremists and other criminals and rescued 180 hostages.

Director Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, in a statement on Saturday, said troops also received 39 surrendered repentant terrorists and recovered stolen crude worth N112,175,220.00 during the period.

Maj.-Gen. Kangye, giving updates on military operations within the month, said troops recovered 63 firearms, 4,475 ammunition, 294 items comprising grenades, improvised explosive devices-making materials, handheld radios, motorcycles, vehicles and other items used in perpetrating crimes.

Meanwhile in the South South, Kangye said troops recovered 49,321 litres of crude oil, 6,970 litres of AGO, 1,900 litres of DPK, 1,475 litres of PMS and destroyed 41 illegal refining sites.

“Overall, troops recovered large quantities of various arms, such as automatic weapons, RPG tubes, machine guns, locally fabricated guns, and improvised explosive devices making material,” he said

He added that some cache of live cartridges and assorted ammunition were also recovered during the period.

The director reaffirmed that the operation was ongoing and that operational commanders on the ground will continue to assess the situation to ensure stability and prevent further escalation.

“We remain fully committed to transparency, accountability, and the lawful execution of all missions in accordance with international and domestic rules of engagement. As always, the safety of our personnel and the protection of innocent lives are top priorities,” he said.