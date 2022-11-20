Troops of 151 Task Force Battalion of the Nigerian Army in Operation Hadin Kai in Banki, Borno State have arrested eight members of the youth vigilante group known as Civilian JTF accused of aiding Boko Haram activities.

They were said to be supplying logistics and welfare items to the terrorist group.

Before their arrest, the suspects actively operated as ‘terrorist intelligence’ and were involved in supplying different items including drugs, fuel, mosquito nets and noodles, among other items to terrorists.

Intelligence reports obtained from top security made available to our correspondent said luck ran out on the suspects while transacting a deal with the terrorists at a river in Yukami village on the outskirts of Banki in Bama LGA.

The sources said nefarious activities of the alleged collaborators under the leadership of one Mohammed Dungus had endangered troops on clearance operations around the fringes of Banki.

The sabotage of troop movement and position by Dungus and his cohorts made it possible for terrorists to attack rear troops on patrol during operations at Gauri village on October 30. Though the attack was eventually repelled, there were serious casualties on both sides.

The sources added that investigation was however, ongoing with a view to unravelling the network of the local collaborators, spies and other accomplices.

It is on record that on many occasions, CJTF has been useful in spotting Boko Haram insurgents, repelling attacks and liberating towns and villages captured by Boko Haram.