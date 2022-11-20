President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with former president, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, on his 65th birthday today.

Buhari in a statement by his media aide Femi Adesina noted the unique position of Jonathan in the growth and development of the nation, sacrificing personal ambition for the greater good of the country and successfully winning the hearts of Nigerians and the world as a man of peace by carrying on his legacy of truce and amity to many countries.

The president joined the family, particularly his wife, Patience and mother, Eunice, in celebrating another milestone in the former president’s life, recalling his political journey which has been evidently shaped by the mercies and grace of the Almighty God, starting as deputy governor from 1999-2005, governor from 2005 -2007, vice president from 2007-2010 and president from 2010-2015.

The president expressed the belief that the friendliness, loyalty and humility of Dr Jonathan continue to open opportunities for service to humanity while defining a path for the former president to invest in people, institutions, and nations.

Buhari prayed for his well-being and that of his family.