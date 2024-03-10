Troops of Operation Udo Ka have cleared over 50 hideouts belonging to the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN), killed 20 fighters and recovered weapons.

The director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, said troops

on March 7, 2024, conducted a raid/clearance operation to the IPOB/ESN’s Mother Valley in Orsu LGA of Imo State.

He said the troops during the operation cleared about 50 IPOB/ESN hideout tents in the valley, including the terrorists’ supreme headquarters and their Command and Control Centre as well as its Military Council headquarters.

The DMO director stated that the troops also cleared Buteuzor’s hideout/residence office, logistic base, temple and a shrine belonging to insurgents.

General Buba said the hideout was well concealed with foliage that affords the criminals cover from air surveillance in order to prevent monitoring and detection, adding that the valley had sufficient power supply for the camps.

“The terrorist hibernating there, reared animals and also owned farms in order to be self-sustaining to live and fight,” he said.

The director said troops during the operation also encountered several command IEDs and ditches along the axis to the camp.

“All were detonated and ditches covered with excavator before reaching the camp. The location is identified to be the supreme headquarters, command and control centre as well as the Military Council Headquarters of IPOB/ESN,” he added.

He stated further that the troops made contact with terrorists during the operation and following a firefight, “troops neutralized 20 terrorists and recovered several quantities of assorted weapons such as G3 rifles, AK47 rifles, auto pump action guns, double barrel guns, locally made pistols and RPG bombs.”

He said the troops also recovered assorted ammunition which include; 226 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 216 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 172 live cartridges, 4 AK47 magazines and 3 G3 magazines,several quantities of IEDs (OGBUNIGWE), POS devices, baofeng radios, mobile phones, handheld IEDs, CCTV cameras, inverter and batteries.

General Buba said the troops also recovered; Biafra flags amongst others, destroyed all camps, hideouts and shrines in the location.

“The location was also litter with shallow graves indicative of Idol worshipping and ritual killings,” he added.

According to the Director, ritual killings at the camp accounted for the several cases of missing persons in the South-East region.

He said the recovered items were being processed and analysed for their intelligence value.

He assured that troops were sustaining the momentum and going in pursuit of the terrorists and their cohorts, dislodging them from their enclaves.