Troops of the Joint Task Force (JTF) North East, Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), have intercepted a huge cache of logistics supplies concealed in a trailer in Yobe State intended for delivery to terrorists.

Advertisement

A statement by the media information officer OPHK Lt-Col Sani Uba said the troops under Operation DESERT SANITY IV on Tuesday while conducting checks along the Nguru–Gashua road, intercepted a red 14-tyre trailer laden with suspicious consignments.

He said the vehicle was subsequently moved to a secured location and carefully offloaded.

He added that on the same day close inspection revealed 700 bags of NPK 20:10:10 fertilizer which serves as materials for making IEDs, 27 cartons of assorted drugs and nine cartons of normal saline solution, all cleverly concealed beneath bundles of fabric materials.

“The consignment was reportedly billed for onward movement to Niger Republic, suggesting cross-border terrorist supply networks,” he said.

The statement noted that the discovery came after an earlier interception at 1030 hours, 16 September 2025, when troops on the same axis stopped two Sharon vehicles and another trailer carrying large quantities of fabrics and solar panels.

“Intelligence indicated that terrorists were attempting to acquire fabrics for the production of uniforms for their fighters. All drivers, motor boys and the recovered items are currently in custody, pending further investigation and the arrest of identified consignees and consignors,” he added.