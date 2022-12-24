The Kaduna State government yesterday said troops of Operation Forest Sanity neutralised eight bandits and seized six motorcycles during ambush patrols in the Chikun, Birnin Gwari area of the state.

The commissioner, internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement that according to feedbacks to the state government, the troops set up ambush positions at bandits’ crossing points in the Buruku/Birnin Gwari areas.

“The troops thus made contact with bandits and neutralized eight, while recovering four motorcycles and three mobile phones in the first successful mission,” he said.

Aruwan said the troops also engaged bandits in a second mission and recovered two motorcycles.

The statement said in a similar operation, troops neutralized two bandits during clearance patrols along the Sabon Birni-Maidaro-Dogon Dawa-Galadimawa-Kidandan-Fatika axes.

He said the troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, two magazines loaded with 52 rounds, six motorcycles and three mobile phones.

The said the troops also dislodged camps around Garke and Galadimawa in Giwa LGA, recovering three dane guns, two magazines, some military uniforms and nine motorcycles.

Governor Nasir el-Rufai who received the report of the operation commended the troops’ bravery and resilience in the successful operations.