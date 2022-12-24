Railway authorities in the country have faulted motorists for illegally crossing train tracks, an act which recently resulted in the death of Selimota Suleiman, a member of staff of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

Reacting to the incident, the spokesman of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Yakubu Mahmood, said there were two legally constructed overpasses at different locations within the Kubwa Abuja environ for ease and safety of crossing railway lines.

He said: “Motorists have for reasons best known to them, been avoiding those two underpasses and instead resort to using illegal level crossings which have been in recent times fatal as a result of collision by moving trains.

“The NRC management hereby enjoins motorists and other road users to always use the two constructed under passes for their safety instead of the illegal level crossings that portray great risk and danger to their lives and property.

“We are appealing to the mass media to enlighten the general public on the safety imperative of using the overpass to cross railway lines.

“The federal government policy on railway modernisation is ensuring safety of motorists and trains through construction of overpasses in all railway lines.”

LEADERSHIP Weekend investigation revealed that the Chikakore layout came out in 2003 from Bwari area council.

By 2005, people were already living there and the people there have been using the road ever before the train started operation six years ago.

A resident of the community, Donald Godsent, said Selimota’s death bought the number of train victims in the area to six.

According to him, there was one woman a train knocked and she died by the corner of the track. He also said there had been car crashes on that interchange.

The managing director/CEO, of the Nigerian Railways Corporation (NRC), Engr. Fidet Okhiria, said the spot is not a level crossing and when the NRC tried to block the illegal road, the community resisted it.

He said the federal government provided an underpass that serves as alternative route but motorists within the community refused to use it and continued crossing the train track.

Another resident, Pastor George Odia, said the underpass is not useable because the road leading there is not motorable during the rainy season.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force has said they are investigating the incident.

Spokesman of the FCT police command, DSP Josephine Adeh, while confirming the ongoing investigation, said the victim was said to have been crushed to death by the train after the car failed to drive through the train track quickly for the train to pass.

“The FCT police command is aware of the unfortunate incident of a fatal accident that happened at Chikakore axis in the Kubwa Area council of the FCT.

“Upon receipt of the information crime scene investigators attached to the Byazin divisional police headquarters moved swiftly to the scene and took charge of the situation where the victim was confirmed dead by medical practitioners on ground.

“Investigation has commenced by the railway division having jurisdiction over the track.

“Findings and safety tips already existing will be reiterated to avoid a repeat of the incident shortly,” she said.