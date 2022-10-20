The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said its troops neutralised 139 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists, arrested 132 terrorists/logistics suppliers and rescued 60 civilians in two-week operations.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami, who stated this at the biweekly update on the Armed Forces of Nigeria operations between October 6 – 20, 2022 said 366 boko Haram Terrorists and their families surrendered in Borno State, adding that two terror kingpins and their foot soldiers also surrendered to troops in Zamfara State.

In a breakdown, he said troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the period under review arrested 72 terrorists/logistics suppliers and killed 49 terrorists.

He explained that troops on October 11, 2022 repelled Boko Haram/Islamic State of West African Province terrorists’ ambush with Improvised Explosive Device (IED) covered by fire at Gala Kura village in Bama local government area of Borno State.

The Director said one Boko Haram Terrorist was killed in the encounter while two AK47 rifles were recovered.

On the same day, troops on picketing duty along Gamboru – Dikwa road in Ngala local government area of Borno State were ambushed by Boko Haram/Islamic State of West African Province terrorists.

General Danmadami said the troops neutralized 17 terrorists and recovered one GPMG, five AK47 rifles, one M21 rifle and 11 motorcycles in another ambush where the terrorists detonated 20 IEDs.

Also on October 7, 2022, troops acting on credible information intercepted a vehicle at Bulagoni village, in Bade local government area of Yobe State with 96 blocks of substance suspected to be cannabis sativa.

Again, between October 6 and 19, 2022, troops arrested 60 suspected logistics suppliers of the Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province at different locations within the North-East theatre of operation.

Items recovered from the suspects include; bags of beans, maize, rice, gallons of Premium Motor Spirit, rustled livestock, medical supplies, clothing, sewing machines among others items.

“Cumulatively, within the weeks in focus troops recovered 14 AK47 rifles, 2 GPMG, 1 M21 rifle, one 125mm artillery bomb, 40 rounds of 7.62mm special, 6 dane guns, 1 locally made gun, 1 vehicle, 4 mobile phones, 5 bicycles, 11 motorcycles, 64 bags of beans, 5 bags of maize, large quantities of substance suspected to be cannabis sativa, medical supplies, assorted clothing materials, 46 livestock, the sum of N250,000.00 Naira and other sundry items,” he added.

Meanwhile, troops in conjunction with the Nigeria Police and NIS operatives on October 13, 2022, intercepted two suspected fake National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) officials.

“Consequently, during the weeks in focus, 31 suspected Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province members were neutralized, while 10 were arrested and 2 civilians rescued. Furthermore, a total of 366 Boko Haram Terrorists and their families comprised of 23 adult males, 112 adult females and 231 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre. All recovered items, arrested terrorists, logistics suppliers and rescued civilians have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action while the surrendered Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and their families are being profiled for further action,” he said.

In the North-Central, troops of Operation Safe Haven arrested 50 criminals, killed eight and rescued 28 civilians in the period under review.

He noted that troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN arrested eight suspects with 5 locally fabricated pistols at Ganan Daji village in Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau State.

The Director said troops also arrested three notorious kidnapper and armed robber who confessed to belong to a notorious gang that terrorized part of Plateau, Bauchi and Kaduna States.

Items recovered from the suspect include two locally fabricated rifles and 33 rounds of 7.62mm special.

Also on October 15, 22, troops intercepted a truck loaded with 78 iron materials suspected to be stolen from a government property at Rayfield, Jos East local government area of Plateau State.

He noted further that the troops consequently “neutralised seven criminals, arrested 40 suspected criminals, and rescued 28 civilians, recovered six locally fabricated rifles and pistols, 2,000 rustled cows and sheep, two mobile phones, large quantity of substances suspected to be cannabis sativa, one vehicle and 78 iron among others.”

Relatedly, between October 7 and 19, 2022, troops of operation WHIRL STROKE arrested three suspected bandits who are foot soldiers of a notorious bandit kingpin Osukpe, on the wanted lists of troops at Sankera general area in Ukum local government area of Benue State.

Also troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE, arrested five terrorists, neutralized one terrorist, rescued two civilians and recovered one AK 47 rifle.

Similarly, on October 7, 2022, he said troops of Operation RESTORE SANITY at Kwaita village in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory based on intelligence arrested two suspected informants and bandits collaborators who are major suppliers of Premium Motor Spirit and other sundry items to bandits in the general area.

Items recovered from the suspects include; two cows and the sum of N149,000.00.

Furthermore, in the North West both the air and land components of Operation HADARIN DAJI rescued 32 civilians, neutralized 82 terrorists, arrested 10 while 2 terrorists kingpins and their foot soldiers surrendered in the period under review.

He said “two notorious bandits responsible for series of kidnapping and robbery incidents as well as terrorist activities in Zamfara and part of Katsina State in the past, named Kabiru Mania and Abubakar and some foot soldiers on 15 October 22 surrendered to troops at Shinkafi local government area of Zamfara State”.

Items received from the repentant bandits include four AK47 rifles, two hand grenades, 19 rounds of 7.62mm NATO belted, 61 rounds of 7.62mm special, 13 links of 7.62mm NATO, 10 rounds of 5.86mm ammunition, four bandolier, three canisters, 8 magazines, 4 pairs of camouflage uniforms, one pair Nigeria Police riot uniform, 3 desert boots and one jack knife,one pair Nigeria Police uniform, one ammunition box, head warmer among other items.

Similarly, troops operating in Danmusa local government area in Katsina State, Zurmi local government areas of Zamfara State and Rabah local government area of Sokoto State neutralized 10 terrorists, arrested 7 suspected terrorists collaborators, recovered two AK47 rifles, 10 rounds of 7.62mm special, six motorcycles and one boafend radio, while 32 civilians were rescued.

Relatedly, the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI on October 11, 2022 carried out an air interdiction operation on a terrorists enclave, Maudi Maudi, at Tsora hill in Safana local government area of Katsina State , “feedback revealed that over 14 terrorists were neutralized in the air bombardment while other survived the strike with injuries.

“Equally, on 14 October 22, following intelligence of bandits plan to converge at the residence of a notorious bandits leader Lawali Gudau AKA Dogo Damina for a ceremony at Koli village, in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State, the air component of Operation HADARIN DAJI equally conducted air bombardment at the terrorists leader enclave and neutralized over 30 terrorists as well as destroying their amoury in the strike.

“Equally, the air component of Operation WHIRL PUNCH on 8 October 2022 carried out air interdiction operation at Yadi in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The air strikes lead to the neutralization of a notorious terrorist kingpin known as Ali Dogo (AKA Yellow) alongside 30 of his fighters while they were having a meeting at a building. Similar, another air interdiction was carried out same day, following intelligence about the gathering of some terrorists leaders and their foot soldiers converging under tree covers for a meeting at a location, 33NM North West of Mando in Kaduna State. The air bombardment led to the neutralization of some of the terrorists’ leaders and scores of their foot soldiers.”

In a similar vein, between 13 and 17 October 2022, troops of Operation WHIRL PUNCH conducted operational activities in Giwa and Kajuru local government areas of Kaduna State and neutralized two terrorists while two AK47 rifles were recovered with 10 rounds of 7.62mm special.

” Consequently, within the weeks in focus troops arrested 3 terrorists, neutralized 5 terrorists and recovered 2 motorcycles, 2 pairs of camouflage and rescued 15 civilians.”